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Arizona small businesses say they paid $800 for Facebook group ads that never ran
By Christine Stanwood,5 days ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AZFamily) — A popular Valley Facebook group with more than 70,000 members promotes local businesses. However, some business owners say after paying hundreds of dollars in marketing fees, their posts sat waiting and never reached customers. On Your Side’s Christine Stanwood received messages from business owners asking...
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