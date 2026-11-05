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First Lady Melania Trump to go to LSU-Alabama game, announces $5 million endowment fund
5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — First Lady Melania Trump is going to the LSU-Alabama football game to advance a $5 million endowment for the university. Trump will travel to Baton Rouge to advance her Fostering the Future initiative with a special announcement at Louisiana State University. The scholarships are for LSU students who experienced foster care.