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Martin McDonagh to Receive Palm Springs International Film Awards Outstanding Directing Honor for ‘Wild Horse Nine’
By Erik Anderson,5 days ago
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Academy Award-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh is the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award for Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine. The Film Awards will take place on January 7, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with...