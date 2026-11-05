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CJ Abrams and James Wood get deserved Silver Slugger nominations
By Sam Sallick,5 days ago
CJ Abrams and James Wood were nominated for the Silver Slugger. The Nationals are also up for the team Silver Slugger. The Washington Nationals had a great offensive season in 2026. They finished tied for 3rd in OPS, 6th in homers, 3rd in runs, 4th in doubles, 12th in average and 3rd in slugging percentage. That production did not go unnoticed. Stars James Wood and CJ Abrams were both nominated for Silver Sluggers. The Nationals were also nominated for the best offensive team in the National League.