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Two Kansas City men arrested on Lafayette County drug charges
By Colin Schowe,5 days ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo - Two Kansas City men were arrested in Lafayette County following a traffic stop yesterday. According to a probable cause statement, a detective with the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department pulled over a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Thomas V. Atterbury. Both Atterbury and his passenger, 60-year-old Randall Lee Taliaferro exhibited suspicious behavior both prior and during the stop. They both gave Missouri non-driver's licenses that were revoked and Atterbury was found to have three non-extraditable warrants out of Kansas City. Taliaferro was also on parole for possession of a controlled substance.
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