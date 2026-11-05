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Martin McDonagh on Finding Humor in the Darkness of History and How Earning Forgiveness is Vital in ‘Wild Horse Nine’ [VIDEO INTERVIEW]
By Ryan McQuade,4 days ago
Years ago, while growing up in the UK, Martin McDonagh became fascinated by the events of the 1973 Chilean coup d’état and the military overthrow of the socialist president of Chile, Salvador Allende. This idea of setting a film around the timeline of this important political event stayed in his head for years, till he got the chance to go to Easter Island on a vacation a few years ago, and for the Oscar winning writer-director, the story of his latest film, Wild Horse Nine, started to grow in his head, as he found his location to lay out a topical allegory for today inside events take took place several decades ago; the idea of history repeating itself in motion. Over the course of his big screen career, as well as renowned work on the stage, McDonagh has taken dark subject matters and hilariously pierced through them to examine the flaws within humanity, doing so at a better rate than most of his contemporaries.