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Angry Birds Launching on Roblox for Angry Birds Tower Defense
By Casey Scheld,4 days ago
A new multiplayer Roblox game published by Rovio and developed by The Gang, the pigs are invading with today’s release of Angry Birds Tower Defense. Launching ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 3 movie in theaters December 23, Angry Birds Tower Defense brings together the classic Angry Birds games and animated movie worlds for a playful Roblox experience.