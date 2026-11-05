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DDS recruiting statewide amid push to eliminate developmental disabilities waitlist
By Michael Horton,5 days ago
OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Human Services is recruiting case managers across the state as part of an effort to eliminate the waitlist for services through its Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) division. Case managers help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities navigate the state's waiver system and access services that best...
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