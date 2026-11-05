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NosTale Limited-Time “FrosTale” Winter Server Launching November 18
By Casey Scheld,3 days ago
Featuring a 10-week seasonal adventure, Gameforge’s MMORPG NosTale will launch a limited-time “FrosTale” Winter Server beginning November 18. Serving as the first limited-time winter server for NosTale, FrosTale invites new, returning, and existing players for a 10-week event that includes accelerated progression, rotating bonuses, a free Battle Pass, and the Winter Raid Festival.