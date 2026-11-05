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English department hosts poetry reading to honor former professor Harry Humes
By The Keystone Newspaper,4 days ago
The official student newspaper of Kutztown University. Students, faculty and university alumni to participate in the readings. n honor of former faculty member, Harry Humes, KU will be hosting a poetry reading at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 in MSU room 223. Doors will open at 5 p.m. prior to the program’s start. The KU English department sponsored event is free and open to the public.