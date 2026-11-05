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Browns Star Rips Teammates Over Reaction to ‘Dirty’ Play
By Sean Deveney,4 days ago
It was early in what would go on to be a shellacking of the Cleveland Browns by the Steelers in Week 8, but it set a sort of tone. After a back-and-forth between Cleveland star edge rusher Jared Verse–who called the Steelers a dirty team–and Cam Heyward in Pittsburgh, Verse was body-slammed minutes into the showdown during an extra point try. Verse went up to block the kick, was grasped by Steelers offensive lineman Mason McCormick and chucked to the ground. McCormick was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty.