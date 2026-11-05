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Bengals Get Clear Message on Potential Colts Trade Deadline Move
By Jose Esquer,6 days ago
On Sunday, the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals will take on the 3-5 Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It will be Cincinnati’s final game before the NFL trade deadline. Regardless of the result, the Cincinnati Bengals will probably be buyers at the trade deadline, or at least try to be. Their stance on this season was made clear during the offseason when they invested heavily in free agents and then made the aggressive move of trading their first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence.