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A closer look at what to watch for on MLS Decision Day
By Mario Amaya,3 days ago
The 2026 MLS regular season is heading towards its climax with several still to be decided in both conferences. In the Eastern Conference, all of the playoff places have been clinched, but seeding has yet to be determined for several clubs. Supporters’ Shield-winning Nashville SC has already grabbed the No. 1 spot while the Philadelphia Union cannot move higher than the No. 6 seed.