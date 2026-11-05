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Medford police sharpen crisis response skills on SOU campus
By Kaleb Clark,5 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police officers recently completed training focused on handling high-stress situations through realistic scenarios. The department used cadets as role players and specialized training equipment to simulate encounters with armed people and those experiencing mental health crises. Officers practiced de-escalation techniques, communication skills and decision-making under pressure.