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A lingering front brings isolated showers today before a much cooler weekend
By Kelly Foster,5 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A weak cold front will stall over our area today, keeping isolated showers in the forecast mainly for our coastal and eastern communities, while inland areas stay dry. Sunshine will mix with lingering clouds, and afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 80s. A noticeable shift arrives Friday night as much cooler, drier air moves into the Gulf Coast, setting up crisp, fall-like weather with chilly nights this weekend.
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