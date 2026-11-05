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Shipyard payroll shows strength over the years
By Paul Briand,4 days ago
While other economic indicators have had their ups and downs over the years, the one steady increase has been the payroll of the civilians working there. An analysis of economic impact reports produced by the Seacoast Shipyard Association from calendar year 2020 to 2025 shows that payroll value increased by 15.3% — from $671.4 million to $774 million. The money paid to these civilian workers — as machinists, welders, shipfitters, painters, fabricators and more — helped bring the shipyard’s total economic impact to $1.48 billion in 2025.
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