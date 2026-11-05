undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Griffin MSI to Unveil 40-Plus Rare Driehaus Cars in 2027 Exhibition
By Jo Marquez,5 days ago
Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago is preparing to roll out one of its biggest automotive showcases in years. The museum says it is partnering with the Richard H. Driehaus Art Exhibition Lending Foundation on a new exhibition called Cars That Moved America, set to explore how automobiles have shaped the American experience, with an opening date of March 2027.