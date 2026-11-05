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Google rolls out Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash with 15-second video generation and 30% lower pricing
By Shubham Sawarkar,5 days ago
Google is making AI video generation more practical for developers, businesses, and content creators with the launch of Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash. Announced today, November 5, 2026, the latest version introduces native video generation of up to 15 seconds, improved consistency across frames, conversational editing, and a 30% price reduction compared with its predecessor.