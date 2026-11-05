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Before the Roar: Previewing Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins
By Morgan Cannon,4 days ago
Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins Week 9 preview. Breaking down the matchup and biggest storylines. Just like that, we are already in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, where the 5-2 Detroit Lions will make their way down to South Beach for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins. To break everything down ahead of the inter-conference tilt, my good friend Meko Scott and I are back with a new episode of “Before the Roar.”