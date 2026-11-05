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Two People Indicted in Methamphetamine Trafficking Investigation Spanning Lake and Cook Counties
5 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLIP)–Two people have been indicted on felony drug charges following a multijurisdictional investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Lake and Cook Counties, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that Matthew Fornalewski, 35, of Skokie, and Yasmine Zarate, 20, of Chicago, were arrested...
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