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UHY Continues National Expansion with Addition of Merki & Associates
4 days ago
The transaction marks the tenth strategic combination UHY has made with like-minded firms this year. UHY has acquired Merki & Associates, a full-service accounting and tax firm that has served the needs of clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 25 years. The transaction marks the tenth strategic combination UHY has made with like-minded firms this year.