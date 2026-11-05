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CDP Joins Sorren, Expanding Technology Solutions and Business Advisory Capabilities
4 days ago
The combination strengthens Sorren's Digital Advisory practice and expands technology and advisory resources for construction companies and other project-driven organizations. CDP, Inc., a provider of construction accounting and project management software solutions, has joined Sorren, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm. The combination strengthens Sorren’s Digital Advisory practice and expands technology and advisory resources for construction companies and other project-driven organizations.