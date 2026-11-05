undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton nominated for 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
5 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, it was announced. Payton, whose father served in the U.S. military, has been and advocate and supporter for veterans for more than a decade. His most visible work is through the nonprofit K9s For Warriors, an organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide by pairing veterans with highly trained service dogs.