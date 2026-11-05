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Burn Eternal (Killswitch Engage) Debut “Wounds I’ve Made”, Reveal Debut Album Details
By SenecaNo Comments,4 days ago
Burn Eternal, a newly unveiled project bringing together Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones, have officially launched their first single, “Wounds I’ve Made.”. The track also serves as the opening song on the group’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which is scheduled for...