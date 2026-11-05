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(hed)p.e. Frontman Jared Gomes To Undergo Knee Replacement Surgery In December
By SenecaNo Comments,4 days ago
(hed)p.e. vocalist Jared Gomes is preparing to step away from the stage for a period of recovery after revealing plans to undergo total knee replacement surgery next month. Gomes announced that the procedure is scheduled for December 9, 2026, explaining that the operation is connected in part to a serious knee injury he sustained more than two decades ago while touring with SNOT and Soulfly.