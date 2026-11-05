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Justifications (The Red Chord) Unleash “Male Bonding” Video Featuring Walls Of Jericho Vocalist Candace Buckingham
By SenecaNo Comments,5 days ago
Justifications have officially released a music video for “Male Bonding,” their second single to date. The track features a guest appearance from Walls Of Jericho vocalist Candace Buckingham, bringing together two familiar names from the metallic hardcore scene. The band is fronted by Guy Kozowyk, best known for...