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TKO Group announces Q3 2026 financial results
By Colin Vassallo,5 days ago
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Our third quarter performance reflects the secular tailwinds powering live events and experiences around the world, and TKO’s assets sit front and center of that premium ecosystem,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO. “As we close out what we’ve called our year of execution, our decision to raise full-year guidance for the second time this year is the clearest expression of our conviction across the entire portfolio. Our business is durable and our fundamentals are solid, with the vast majority of our existing revenues locked in for the next five to seven years. Macro trends are firmly in our favor, every facet of sports consumption is pointing north, and we see substantial runway ahead.”