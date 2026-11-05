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Deutsche Bank, Rabobank Back $936 Million Financing for Battery Storage Expansion in Germany
By Kenny Fisher,4 days ago
Energy storage provider Return announced that it has secured €835 million (USD$936 million) in portfolio financing underwritten by Deutsche Bank and Rabobank, aimed at expanding its battery storage capacity in Germany. Founded in 2021, Amsterdam-based Return provides solutions that ensure that renewable energy is efficiently stored and used where...