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22-Year-Old Vincent Is PDRA Super Street King
By SPEED SPORT Staff,5 days ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — After a 2025 season that saw Austin Vincent finish second in the PDRA Super Street points standings, the 22-year-old young gun came back with a vengeance in 2026, winning three events and going to five final rounds in six races to capture the 2026 world championship in 1320 Fabrication Super Street presented by Brian’s Heating & Cooling.
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