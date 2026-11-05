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Son Suk-ku and Nagayama Eita Team Up Across Borders in The Blue Road Trailer
By Megan Carla,4 days ago
A main trailer has been released for The Blue Road, pairing a Seoul detective and a Tokyo detective on the same string of brutal murders stretching across Korea and Japan. Son Suk-ku plays Kim Seok, a detective with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, while Nagayama Eita plays Inose, a detective with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.