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Present Music Celebrates 35 Years of Thanksgiving Tradition with “A Hundred Ways” Concert
By MKE Community Journal,5 days ago
Annual Milwaukee holiday event features two world premieres, acclaimed vocal soloists, and a tribute to late arts leader Dan Petry. MILWAUKEE, WI — Continuing a cherished 35-year Milwaukee tradition, Present Music will host its annual Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee). This year’s performance explores gratitude, community, and multiculturalism through world premieres from rising voices (Puerto Rico’s Angélica Negrón and Jamaica’s Mikhail Johnson), the highly anticipated Milwaukee debut of composer Samuel Carl Adams, and a work dedicated to the late Managing Director Dan Petry.