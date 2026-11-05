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Trump orders are ‘creating delays’ for projects, but U.S. remains appealing: WSP head
By The Canadian Press,5 days ago
WSP Global Inc. chief executive Alexandre L'Heureux says the Trump administration has caused holdups on major projects south of the border, but that the United States remains an attractive market. Reviews of Biden-era infrastructure, transportation and clean energy projects ordered by President Donald Trump have bogged down progress on some...