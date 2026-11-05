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Vote scheduled on closures of three elementary schools
By Bob Gambert,4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – Three North East ISD elementary schools are being recommended for closure as the district faces shrinking enrollment and a $20 million budget gap. At the October 19 board meeting, district Chief Financial Officer Susie Lackorn gave a report to the Board of Trustees, sharing the Efficiency Committee's findings about possible campus consolidations and changes that could take effect at the start of the 2027-2028 school year. We have been following the district's discussions as leaders weigh options such as consolidating Oak Grove Elementary into Regency Place Elementary, Montgomery Elementary into Windcrest Elementary and Dellview Elementary into Colonial Hills Elementary. The district said that such consolidations could save more than $4 million.
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