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BLM Approves Well Pad Oil Development For Scout Energy Management
By Kristin Forbis,5 days ago
The Bureau of Land Management Vernal Field Office announced this week that they have issued an Environmental Assessment for the V1 Well Pad. The Official signed a decision record approving three Applications for Permit to Drill authorizing applicant Scout Energy Management to horizontally drill oil wells from the Vernon Well Pad. The EA also analyzed constructing the pad with associated infrastructure, including access roads and pipelines. The project location is on BLM administered lands in the Greater Monument Buttes Unit, approximately 17 miles southeast of Roosevelt in Uintah County. For more information, please contact the BLM Vernal Field Office at 435-781-4400. For the full announcement, visit www.blm.gov.