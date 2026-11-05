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China Tops List of World’s Most Visited Museums in 2025
By News Desk,5 days ago
An annual report published by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA)—a nonprofit trade association that represents creators, developers, designers, and producers in the visitor attractions and immersive experiences industry in forty countries—has found that institutions cross China ranked as the world’s most-visited museums in 2025. According to Ocula,...