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Duchesne County USU Extension Receives Community Partnership Grant
By Kristin Forbis,5 days ago
Duchesne County’s USU Extension has received a Community Partnership grant in support of its Utah Voices in Agriculture program. The Western AgCredit grant was presented by Darcy Flores of Western AgCredit’s Roosevelt branch. The announcement states, “The grant will support the continued development of the Women in Agriculture Boot Camp, an annual program that provides women with hands-on education and practical experience they can apply to their own agricultural operations…The grant funding will help expand educational opportunities and resources as organizers prepare for the next boot camp, scheduled for January 2027.” Utah Voices in Agriculture helps women build skills and connections within the agricultural industry.