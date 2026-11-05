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ABB expanding in McNairy County, adding more than 200 jobs
By WBBJ Staff,5 days ago
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WBBJ) - ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future, is expanding to McNairy County and bringing over 200 new jobs. Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced the expansion Thursday....
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