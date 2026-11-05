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Solnul Study Replicates Prebiotic Benefits, Digestive Tolerability
By Mike Montemarano,4 days ago
MSP Starch Products Inc., manufacturer of the prebiotic fiber Solnul, a leading prebiotic fiber ingredient, announced the publication of a second clinical trial demonstrating the prebiotic and digestive benefits of the ingredient. The trial intentionally repeated the same dose and protocol, achieving similar results and demonstrating reproducibility and tolerability. The...