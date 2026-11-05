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Over One-Third of Amazon-Bought Berberine Supplements Failed Potency Testing: Cata-Kor
By Mike Montemarano,4 days ago
Seven of 20 berberine supplements purchased on Amazon contained far less berberine than their labels state, according to a round of independent testing commissioned by Cata-Kor, a U.S. longevity-focused nutraceutical company. One product had no detectable berberine at all, and four delivered 5% of the stated dose or less. Nineteen...