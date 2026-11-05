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Solabia Group Acquires Majority Stake in Ethical Naturals
By Sean Moloughney,4 days ago
Ethical Naturals Inc. (ENI), a supplier of standardized and proprietary botanical ingredients for over 20 years, has entered a strategic partnership with France-based supplier Solabia Group, which has acquired a majority stake in the company. Solabia is a vertically integrated manufacturer of natural active ingredients for the cosmetics, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical,...