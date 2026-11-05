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AstaReal Launches Encapsulated Astaxanthin Ingredient
By Mike Montemarano,4 days ago
AstaReal AB has launched AstaReal EB15, an encapsulated astaxanthin ingredient suitable for use in a wider range of formulations, including two-piece HPMC and gelatin capsules, where stability testing shows protection against oxidation, the company reported. “Astaxanthin is sensitive to oxygen,” said Pernilla Berg, head of R&D at AstaReal. “With EB15,...