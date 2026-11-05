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Thorne Expands NSF Certified for Sport Portfolio to More Than 60 Products
By Mike Montemarano,4 days ago
Thorne announced that it expanded the portfolio of its products that have achieved NSF Certified for Sport to more than 60 SKUs. NSF Certified for Sport combines independent product testing, formulation and label review, manufacturing facility audits, and ongoing monitoring. The program helps verify that product contents match label claims, checks for unsafe levels of contaminants, and tests finished product lots for substances banned by major athletic organizations.