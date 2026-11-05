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Oregon's Wyden and Merkley Poised to Chair Powerful Senate Committees in 2027
By Lucas Wright,4 days ago
Oregon's two U.S. senators could soon hold the gavels of two of the chamber's most powerful committees after Democrats reclaimed control of the Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections. Jeff Merkley won reelection to a fourth term, and both he and fellow Democrat Ron Wyden are now positioned to take over committee chairmanships that shape federal spending, tax policy and entitlement programs.
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