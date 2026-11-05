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Zipline Lands $1.5 Billion, Teams With Walmart for 300 New Drone Delivery Sites
By Isabela Iannucci,4 days ago
Zipline’s latest funding gives it more capital to expand, but a larger network will also depend on where drone operations can win local acceptance. The company announced Thursday that it raised $1.5 billion at a $21.5 billion post-money valuation, saying it would use the money to expand U.S. manufacturing facilities and hiring as it builds a nationwide delivery network.