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Shan-E-Punjab Plans Second Fresno Store, Restaurant for West Clinton Avenue
By Darnell Ferraro,4 days ago
Shan-E-Punjab, the Fresno grocery chain known for its South Asian market and attached restaurant, is opening a second location in West Fresno at 2811 West Clinton Ave. The Singh family, who run the business, have remodeled a 3,700-square-foot space that previously housed Indian Market, and they're aiming to bring dine-in and takeout dining, plus an outdoor patio, to a neighborhood the family says has long supported their original store.
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