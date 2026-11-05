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Oklahoma leads 15-state truck driver enforcement operation
By Noël Fletcher,5 days ago
Oklahoma and 14 other states conducted a 72-hour enforcement operation Oct. 26-28, arresting more than 40 foreign truckers among 230 undocumented immigrants. Officials said the coordinated operation countered social media warnings directing drivers around Oklahoma, while Indiana inspected more than 500 commercial vehicles. Oklahoma plans to continue targeting unauthorized drivers...
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