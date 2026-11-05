undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Facebook recovery scams use fake FBI profiles
By Kurt Knutsson,4 days ago
You’ve already lost money to a scam. You’re frustrated and probably wondering whether you’ll ever see that money again. Then, while scrolling through Facebook, an advertisement appears promising to recover your stolen funds. Suddenly, there’s a little hope. Maybe someone out there can actually help. Unfortunately, that moment of hope is exactly what scammers are trying to exploit.