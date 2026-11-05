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Middletown Receives Major Award For Affordable Housing
By Newport This Week Staff,5 days ago
The Town of Middletown received a $3.2 million award on Oct. 29 to support affordable housing at 351 East Main Road. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing announced the award during a ceremony held on the property across from town hall. The Middletown Planning Board unanimously gave master plan approval in 2025 for the town-sponsored project.
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