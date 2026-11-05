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Playoff Implications on the Line in Top 15 Showdown
4 days ago
Davenport and Michigan Tech will start November with a highly-anticipated contest on Saturday with conference and playoff implications at stake. Ferris State took one step closer to the GLIAC title handing Davenport their first loss of the season last Saturday (23-14) in Big Rapids. DU and MTU are both tied for second in the conference at 4-1 and a win this week would go a long way in helping secure a postseason berth. Michigan Tech is ranked No. 4 in Super Region 3 this week, while Davenport sits at No. 5.