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Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Unites Charlotte to Support Families in Need This Holiday
By Kristina Hall,4 days ago
WCCB and the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte have launched the 2026 Angel Tree Program to help support kids and families in need with toys during the holidays. Major Andrew Wiley of the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte stopped by the WCCB morning show, Rising, on Nov. 2. He talked about the program and how people can donate and pitch in to help, WCCB reported.